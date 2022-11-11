AP ICET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Allotment Result to be Released Soon
Candidates will be able to download the AP ICET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Allotment Result on 14 November 2022
The counselling for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, or AP ICET 2022 has begun. The AP ICET Counseling 2022 Allotment Result is expected to be released next week. The candidates who are a part of the counselling session can check the results on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
The official announcement has already been made by APSHE. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, or APSCHE, had mentioned that the AP ICET Counseling 2022 Final Phase allotment result would be made public on 10 November 2022 but the date has been postponed to 14 November 2022.
According to this revised schedule, 10 November was the last day to get the certificates verified for AP ICET Counseling. Candidates can upload their web options from today, 11 November 2022.
AP ICET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Allotment Result: Schedule
Last date for Verification of certificates- 10 November 202
Web options selection- 11 November 2022
Web options edit window- 12 November 2022
Seat Allotment Result- 14 November 2022
Reporting at colleges- 15 November 2022 onwards
How to Check AP ICET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Allotment Result?
The candidates will have to visit the official site of AP ICET at sche.aptonline.in.
On the homepage, click on AP ICET 2022 seat allotment result link.
You will have to enter your login details and submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
You can also get a hard copy for further use.
