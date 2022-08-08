Manabadi AP ICET Result 2022: Check Date, Time, and Other Latest Details Here
AP ICET 2022 Results Today: Date, Time, and other latest details on Manabadi and cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
AP ICET, Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test 2022 result is expected to be declared today, 08 August 2022 by the APSCHE, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. Students can check the AP ICET Results 2022 from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in. Candidates have to submit their login credentials like roll number, date of birth, or registration number to access the result.
The concerned authorities have released the official notification regarding the AP ICET 2022 Result date 2022 on the website, according to which, the result will be announced today. However, there is no information about the result time yet. Candidates should therefore keep visiting the official website and Manabadi to know the latest result updates.
AP ICET Result 2022: Important and Latest Details
All the candidates who have appeared in the AP ICET examination 2022 should check the following important and latest updates:
AP ICET Result 2022 Date: Today, 08 August 2022 (Monday).
AP ICET Result 2022 Time: Not announced officially yet, however may be likely by 12:00 pm.
AP ICET Result Websites: manabadi.co.in and cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
AP ICET Examination Date 2022: 25 July 2022.
AP ICET Final Answer Key Release Date: Today, 08 August 2022.
AP ICET Results 2022: How To Check
Candidates waiting for the 2022 AP ICET results should follow the below steps to download and check the result.
Visit the websites, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in or manabadi.co.in.
On the homepage, search the link for AP ICET - 2022. Click on the link and a page will open with all the updates related to AP ICET.
Search the direct result link and click on it.
A login page will be displayed on the screen.
Enter your personal login details like roll number and date of birth as mentioned on the AP ICET hall ticket 2022.
Hit the submit option and the result will appear on the screen.
Check the AP ICET 2022 Results against your roll numbers.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
