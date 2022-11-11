NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Today: Know Details Here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is gearing up to declare the round 2 seat allotment result of NEET UG counselling today, Friday, 11 November. Candidates who are interested to check the NEET UG 2022 round 2 counselling seat allotment result should stay alert on Friday. According to the latest official details, the NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result will be released on the website soon. The official website that the candidates should visit to download the result is mcc.nic.in.

