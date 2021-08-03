Class 10 Results Declared by CBSE: Here's How to Check
The CBSE Class 10 Board Exams had been cancelled on 14 April this year, in view of the pandemic.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results for Class 10 at 12 pm on Tuesday, 3 August.
The Class 10 results can be accessed from https://cbseresults.nic.in or https://cbse.gov.in or DigiLocker. Students would require their roll number to access the results.
Students can search for their roll number using the finder on: https://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx
In addition, registered candidates can also view their result on IVS, SMS, DigiLocker, and Umang App.
Earlier on Friday, CBSE had announced the Class 12 results, with 99.37 percent of the total candidates having passed the examinations.
