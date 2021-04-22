Amid COVID Surge, Chhattisgarh Govt Cancels Class 10 Board Exams
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Thursday, 22 April, cancelled the board examination of Class 10. The decision has been taken in view of the surge in daily COVID-19 cases across India.
However, the board exams for Class 12 have been postponed and will be conducted later when the pandemic situation improves. Earlier, Class 12 board exams were supposed to be conducted from 3 May to 24 May 2021.
Class 10 students will be marked on the basis of their performance in internal assignments, reported NDTV.
“Students who have not achieved the minimum marks required or if their assignment work is pending, they will be awarded passing marks. If a student is not satisfied with the marks given, they will be provided with an opportunity to appear for the board exams when the COVID-19 situation improves,” said VK Goyal, secretary, CGBSE, as quoted by NDTV.
Many state boards have taken the same decision because of the worsening COVID-19 situation in India. CBSE and ICSE have also cancelled the board examination of Class 10.
COVID-19 Cases in India
India on Thursday, 22 April, reported the highest single-day spike of 3,14,835 new COVID-19 cases. This also happens to be the world’s biggest daily spike. As many as 2,104 COVID fatalities and 1,78,841 discharges in 24 hours were recorded, as per the Union Health Ministry.
