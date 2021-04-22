Amid COVID Surge, Rajasthan Announces Summer Vacations for Schools
All state-run and private schools in the state will have summer vacations from Thursday, 22 April to 6 June.
Following the Delhi and Haryana governments, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday, 21 April, announced the summer vacation for all government and private schools in the state.
All state-run and private schools in the state will have summer vacations from Thursday, 22 April to 6 June. The decision has been taken due to surge in daily COVID-19 cases all across India.
Govind Singh Dotasra, the Education Minister of Rajasthan, shared the official information regarding summer vacations.
He further stated that all the teachers who have been given COVID duty, will be able to avail summer vacations only after taking permission from the District Collector/ SDM.
All teachers have been asked to stay alert during the course of summer vacations, as they can be asked to work by the district administration in case of an emergency situation.
Earlier, Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, postponed the board examinations for the students of Classes 10 and 12 due to the increase in COVID infections in the state. The government also announced direct promotion for the students of Classes 8, 9, and 11, reported NDTV.
COVID Cases in India
India on Thursday, 22 April, reported the highest single-day spike of 3,14,835 new COVID-19 cases. This also happens to be the world’s biggest daily spike. As many as 2,104 COVID fatalities and 1,78,841 discharges in 24 hours were recorded, as per the Union Health Ministry.
