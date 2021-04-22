Amid COVID Surge, Rajasthan Announces Summer Vacations for Schools

Following the Delhi and Haryana governments, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday, 21 April, announced the summer vacation for all government and private schools in the state.

All state-run and private schools in the state will have summer vacations from Thursday, 22 April to 6 June. The decision has been taken due to surge in daily COVID-19 cases all across India.

Govind Singh Dotasra, the Education Minister of Rajasthan, shared the official information regarding summer vacations.