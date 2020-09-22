SBI Updating UPI Payment Platform, Urges Customers to Use YONO App

The State Bank of India on Sunday, 20 September, announced that it will be updating its UPI platform due to which some customers may face technical issues during transactions.

The company is urging customers to use SBI’s YONO platform for transactions or other banking services.

How to Download SBI YONO App

The YONO app is available for download for free from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

How to Register on SBI YONO App

  • Log into the SBI YONO app
  • To begin the registration process use the internet banking option or by entering account details
  • Enter account details such as ATM card number, ATM pin and click ‘Submit’. If you choose internet banking, enter your internet banking username and password
  • Give consent to use MPIN by accepting terms and conditions. Then click ‘Next’
  • Choose an MPIN and key it in. An OTP will be sent to you on your mobile number, enter the same and click ‘Next’
  • You have successfully registered and can now explore all features

How to Check Bank Statement Using SBI Yono App or NetBanking

  • Login to your internet banking account
  • Navigate to My Accounts & Profile
  • Click on Account Statement and select the account number
  • Select the duration of the account statement and you will be directed a a new page where you will be view, print and download the statement
