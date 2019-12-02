The State Bank of India has launched a special programme 'Green Reward Points' for its YONO customers. Under it, the Green Reward Points received by SBI customers will be created as a YONO SBI Green Fund, which will be managed by the SBI Foundation.SBI Bank will initiate environmental protection activities via various programmes in YONO SBI Green Fund. SBI customers will now get Green Reward Points on transactions made through YONO. At the same time, customers will be also given the option to pledge their points in YONO SBI Green Fund. In simple terms, the customer will lend their points to the bank.Check How To Withdraw Cash From ATM Machine Without Using ATM CardSBI customers will also be able to get reward points through non-YONO transactions such as mobile and Internet banking, where they will be given the option to pledge their Green Reward points to the bank.“With a pledge to conserve the environment, we invite all our customers to partner with us in promoting sustainability. The act to pledge, Green Reward points for YONO SBI Green Fund is a testimony to the commitment of our customers towards maintaining an ecological balance in the society. We would like to congratulate and appreciate our SBI patrons for joining us in the green journey.”Rajnish Kumar, SBI ChairmanBenefits for CustomersAll customers giving their points to the bank will be given a Green e-certificate on behalf of the bank. Apart from this, SBI customers can earn up to 200 Green Reward Points on the service provided by the bank.How to Download SBI YONO AppThe YONO app is available for download for free from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.How to Register on SBI YONO AppLog into the SBI YONO appTo begin the registration process use the internet banking option or by entering account detailsEnter account details such as ATM card number, ATM pin and click ‘Submit’. If you choose, internet banking, enter your internet banking username and passwordGive consent to use MPIN by accepting terms and conditions. Then click ‘Next’Choose an MPIN and key it in. An OTP will be sent to you on your mobile number, enter the same and click ‘Next’You have successfully registered and can now explore all featuresHow to Open an Account Using SBI YONOLog into the SBI YONO appClick on ‘Open New Digital Account’ and choose if you want to open a ‘Digital Savings Account’ or an ‘Insta Savings Account’Once you have chosen the type of account you want to open, click on ‘Apply Now’Proceed to click on ‘Apply New’ and read the product information. Then click ‘Next’Keep your Aadhaar card and PAN card details ready. Proceed to fill in your email id, mobile number and referral code, which is optional.Read the privacy policy and then click ‘Submit’