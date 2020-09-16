SBI Extends OTP-Based ATM Withdrawal Throughout the Day

To reinforce ATM security system, lending major State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday, 15 September, has extended its OTP-based cash withdrawal for Rs 10,000 and above throughout the day.

OTP-based cash withdrawal for Rs 10,000 can now be carried out throughout the day across all SBI ATMs in the country starting 18 September.

"For withdrawing Rs 10,000 and above, SBI debit card holders now have to enter OTP sent on their registered mobile numbers along with their debit card PIN each time," the lender said in a statement.

The lending major had introduced OTP-based cash withdrawals of above Rs 10,000 between 8 pm to 8 am through SBI ATMs from 1 January 2020.

Implementing this facility throughout the day would prevent SBI debit cardholders from the risk of falling prey to fraudsters, unauthorised withdrawals, card skimming, card cloning and the likes, the release said.

The lender has urged all its customers to register or update their mobile numbers.

Once customers enter the amount they wish to withdraw, the ATM screen will ask for OTP where they would be required to enter the same received on their registered mobile number.