Retail Inflation Surges to 6.95%, Industry Output Recovers 1.7%: Govt Data

Retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 6.95 percent on Tuesday, 12 April, due to higher price of food items, as per data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

This is the third consecutive month that CPI exceeded the upper margin of 6 percent set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The central bank has a CPI target range of 2-6 percent until March 2026.