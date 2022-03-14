Retail Inflation Breaches RBI Target, Surges to 6.07%

In terms of CPI inflation rate, pulses and products' prices jumped by 3.02 percent in February 2022 YoY. Meat and fish prices rose by 7.45 percent, eggs were dearer by 4.15 percent, and oils and fats prices rose 16.44 percent. Similarly, the overall price of food and beverages category was up 5.93 percent.



Besides, vegetable prices were up by 6.13 percent.



Furthermore, as per the official data, the inflation rate for fuel and light was higher by 8.73 percent.



In addition, sub-group of clothing and footwear showed a price acceleration of 8.86 percent.