India’s Retail Inflation Eases to 4.35% in September: Government Data

According to data released by the Government of India on Tuesday, 12 October, retail inflation declined to 4.35 percent in September, with the Consumer Price Index-based (CPI) standing at 5.30 percent in the month of August.

The CPI inflation rate was reported to be 7.27 percent in September 2020.

The National Statistical Office (NSO) indicated that inflation in food basket dipped to 0.68 percent in September 2021, a decrease from the 3.11 percent recorded in the previous month.

The government has tasked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to maintain the CPI at 4 percent, with a tolerance band of 2 percent on either side, PTI reported.