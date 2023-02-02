PAN-Aadhaar Link Last Date 31 March: Step Wise Guide To Apply & Avoid Penalty
The last date to link your PAN and Aadhaar card is 31 March 2023. Follow the below steps to link via SMS.
The Aadhaar and PAN card linking is mandatory, especially for those who do not fall in the exempt category, according to Income-tax Act, 1961.
The last date to link Aadhaar and PAN card is 31 March 2023. People must note down that all PAN cards that are not linked to Aadhaar cards before the last date will become inoperative by 1 April 2023. A social media post by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) says, "The last date is approaching soon. Don’t delay, link it today!"
People who have not linked their Aadhaar and PAN cards yet and do not know how to do so must follow the below-mentioned steps.
The linking of Aadhaar and PAN card is necessary if you are individual taxpayers, otherwise you will be penalised.
Easy Steps To Link Aadhaar & PAN Cards Via SMS
Type a message in UIDPAN format i.e., UIDPAN (space) 12-digit Aadhaar number (space) 10-digit PAN number.
Send the message from your registered number only to 56161 or 567678.
You will receive a confirmation message regarding the Aadhaar & PAN card linking.
Note: For successfully linking your Aadhaar card & PAN card, it is mandatory that the date of birth mentioned on Aadhaar and PAN card should be the same.
Step-Wise Guide To Link Aadhaar and PAN Card Online
Go to the online portal, eportal.incometax.gov.in.
Register yourself.
Your PAN or Aadhaar number will be set as your user ID.
Now login using your user ID and password created during the registration process.
A pop-up notification will appear mentioning the linking of Aadhaar and PAN.
In case the notification doesn't appear, go to the 'Quick Links' section on the left side of the homepage.
Click on the 'Link Aadhaar' option.
Enter your Aadhaar and PAN number and other required details.
Once all the details are correctly filled, you will get a confirmation notification regarding the successful linking of Aadhaar and PAN card.
