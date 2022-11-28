Easy and Simple Steps To Link Your Aadhaar Card With Mobile Number Online

Link Aadhaar Card With Mobile Number: From getting a driver's license to applying for a debit card, Aadhaar is one of the important documents that people must have. But do you know, it is important to link your mobile number with Aadhaar card to leverage various online services. In India, Aadhaar is one of the necessary documents used for identification purposes.

Linking Aadhaar card to your mobile is now easy and simple. If you have changed your cell number or you have not still linked your phone number with Aadhaar, follow the below mentioned steps.