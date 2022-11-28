Easy and Simple Steps To Link Your Aadhaar Card With Mobile Number Online
Here are the 10 easy steps to link your Aadhaar card and mobile number.
Link Aadhaar Card With Mobile Number: From getting a driver's license to applying for a debit card, Aadhaar is one of the important documents that people must have. But do you know, it is important to link your mobile number with Aadhaar card to leverage various online services. In India, Aadhaar is one of the necessary documents used for identification purposes.
Linking Aadhaar card to your mobile is now easy and simple. If you have changed your cell number or you have not still linked your phone number with Aadhaar, follow the below mentioned steps.
10 Easy Steps To Link Your Aadhaar Card and Mobile Online
To link your Aadhaar card and mobile number, follow the below given steps.
Go to the official website, Indian Postal Service.
You can also follow the direct link.
A page will appear on your screen.
Enter all the details carefully.
Go to the 'Select Service' drop down menu and select IPPB - Aadhaar Services.
Select "UIDAI - Mobile/Email To Aadhar Linking/Update".
Enter all the required details carefully.
Click on the 'Request OTP' button.
Enter the OTP received on your mobile number.
Hit the confirm option.
Steps To Link Your Aadhaar With Mobile Through SMS
Call 14546* from the mobile number that you want to link with your Aadhaar card.
Choose your option whether you are Indian or an NRI.
Follow the instructions that you will get over the call and then enter and confirm your Aadhaar number.
Re-verify your Aadhaar card number.
An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.
Allow access to name, photo, and other details.
Enter the OTP received on the mobile number.
Complete the process by pressing 1.
How To Verify If Your Aadhaar Is Linked With Mobile Number
Go to the direct link.
Choose the option 'Verify Mobile Number'.
Enter your Aadhaar number.
Enter mobile number.
Verify the captcha.
Hit the 'Send OTP' option.
If you receive an OTP, it is verified that your Aadhaar and mobile and linked.
