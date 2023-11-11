Diwali Bank Holiday 2023: Banks Will Be Closed in These Cities on Deepavali

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

List of Diwali Bank Holidays 2023: Diwali is around the corner and people in different cities of India will observe a six-day bank holiday to celebrate the festival with their loved ones. It must be noted that the Diwali bank holidays commenced from 10 November with Dhanteras and will end on 15 November with Bhai Dooj. During the bank holidays, internet banking will be available to customers like usual days. Many states of the country will witness a long weekend on Deepavali, including 11 November (second Saturday), 12 November (Sunday), 13 November (Govardhan Puja), and 14 November (Bhai Dooj).

Some parts of India will observe a bank holiday on 15 November also on the occasion of Bhaidooj, Chitragupt Jayanti, Deepawali, Laxmi Puja, Bhratridwitiya, and Ningol Chakkouba. Let us check out the complete list of Diwali Bank Holidays 2023 below.

List of Cities To Observe Diwali Bank Holidays 2023

Following is the list of cities in India in which banks will be closed on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

10 November 2023 (Wangala Festival): Kanpur, Lucknow,  Gangtok, Dehradun, Imphal, and Agartala.

11 November 2023 (Second Saturday): All cities of India.

12 November 2023 (Diwali): All cities of India.

13 November 2023 (Govardhan Puja): Tripura, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Rajasthan, UP, and Maharashtra.

14 November 2023 (Diwali): Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Sikkim.

15 November 2023 (Bhai Dooj): Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, and Bengal.

Day and DateFestival/EventName of the Cities (Bank Closed)
Friday, 10 November 2023WangalaKanpur, Lucknow, Gangtok, Dehradun, Imphal, and Agartala
Saturday, 11 November 2023Second SaturdayAll cities of India
Sunday, 12 November 2023DiwaliAll cities of India
Monday, 13 November 2023Govardhan PujaTripura, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Rajasthan, UP, and Maharashtra
Tuesady, 14 November 2023DiwaliGujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Sikkim
Wednesday, 15 November 2023Bhai DoojHimachal Pradesh, Manipur, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, and Bengal

 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of Bank Holidays for November 2023. As per the list, Banks in India will remain closed for a period of 15 days next month, and this includes all Sunday holidays, second and fourth Saturday, and 9 festival or gazetted holidays. Also, some of these bank holidays are just restricted to certain regions while as the others are applicable throughout the country.

