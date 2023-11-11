Diwali Bank Holiday 2023: Banks Will Be Closed in These Cities on Deepavali

List of Diwali Bank Holidays 2023: Diwali is around the corner and people in different cities of India will observe a six-day bank holiday to celebrate the festival with their loved ones. It must be noted that the Diwali bank holidays commenced from 10 November with Dhanteras and will end on 15 November with Bhai Dooj. During the bank holidays, internet banking will be available to customers like usual days. Many states of the country will witness a long weekend on Deepavali, including 11 November (second Saturday), 12 November (Sunday), 13 November (Govardhan Puja), and 14 November (Bhai Dooj).

Some parts of India will observe a bank holiday on 15 November also on the occasion of Bhaidooj, Chitragupt Jayanti, Deepawali, Laxmi Puja, Bhratridwitiya, and Ningol Chakkouba. Let us check out the complete list of Diwali Bank Holidays 2023 below.