GST Compensation Row: 13 States Choose Centre’s Borrowing Options

Only Manipur has so far opted for the second borrowing option under which states can borrow the entire compensation shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore, including the COVID-impact portion, through issue of market debt.

Six more states – Goa, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh – will be giving their choice in a day or two, said people in the know.

A few states have submitted their views to the Chairperson of the GST Council but are yet to decide on the options, according to sources.

In the 41st GST Council meeting last month, the Centre had proposed both options, so that a mechanism could be put in place as an exception this year, as COVID-19 disruptions and lower revenue collections have made it difficult for the Centre to meet its obligation on Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation to states.