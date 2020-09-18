MoS Anurag Thakur Invokes Nehru in LS, Cong MP Calls Him ‘Chhokra’

A discussion on the PM CARES Fund in the Lok Sabha eventually led to ruckus and an adjournment on Friday, 18 September, as Minister of State (MoS), Finance, Anurag Thakur invoked the Nehru-Gandhi family in his arguments while slamming the Opposition.

"PM-CARES Fund is a public charitable trust which has been set up for the people of India. You (Opposition) created trusts for Gandhi family. Nehru and Sonia Gandhi have been members of PM's National Relief Fund. There should be a debate on this," Thakur was quoted as saying by news agency ANI in the Lower House.

Calling the Opposition's intention "defected", he went on to say, "Nehruji ordered the creation of Prime Minister's National Relief Fund in 1948 like a royal order but its registration has not been done even till today. How did it get FCRA clearance?"