Bank Holidays in January 2023: Banks Will Be Shut for 13 Days, Full List Here

Bank Holidays in January 2023: The RBI (Reserve Bank of India) has released the list of bank holidays for the month of January 2023. According to the list, banks will remain shut for 13 days in the upcoming month. However, some of these holidays will be state-specific i.e., only certain states/regions will observe the bank holidays on those dates. National bank holidays are observed by all banks across the country.

All the bank holidays have been categorized into four distinct categories under the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881 – Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks' Closing of Accounts, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday.

Let us find out the list of 13 bank holidays in the month of January 2023. These will include the weekend holidays also.