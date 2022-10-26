Bank Holidays in November 2022: Banks Will Be Shut for 10 Days, Full List Here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a list of bank holidays for the month of November. According to the list, the banks in India will be closed for 10 days in November including the weekend holidays. These holidays are according to the list of state-observed holidays that means the holidays will be observed in specific regions/ states.

Customers should not visit the bank premises on holidays to avoid any inconvenience. However, they must remember that online and net banking services will be available to them as usual.

Although most of the festival holidays have ended in October. People will still witness some festivals in this forthcoming month including Guru Nanak Jayanti, Rahas Purnima, Kannada rajyotsava, Kartika Purnima, and more.