Bank Holidays December 2022: Banks in India Will Be Closed for 13 Days - Details
Here's the complete list of Bank holidays 2022 in the month of December.
Bank Holiday 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a full list of bank holidays for the month of December 2022. The upcoming month is full of festivities due to which banks in different cities of India will remain shut for almost 13 days. All these bank holidays fall under the state-observed holidays category, meaning the holidays will be observed in specific regions/ states only.
All the bank holidays have been categorized into four distinct categories under the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881 – Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks' Closing of Accounts, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday.
Even though people will observe 13 bank holidays in December 2022 including 2nd Saturdays and Sundays, the online and net banking services will be available as usual.
Following is the list of Bank Holidays 2022 (December).
Full List of Bank Holidays in December 2022
|Date
|Day
|Bank Holiday
|State/Region
|03-Dec-22
|Saturday
|Feast of St. Francis Xavier
|Panaji
|12-Dec-22
|Monday
|Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma
|Shillong
|19-Dec-22
|Monday
|Goa Liberation Day
|Panaji
|24-Dec-22
|Saturday
|Christmas Festival
|Shillong
|26-Dec-22
|Monday
|Christmas Celebration/Losoong/Namsoong
|Aizawl, Gangtok, Shillong
|29-Dec-22
|Thursday
|Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday
|Chandigarh
|30-Dec-22
|Friday
|U Kiang Nangbah
|Shillong
|31-Dec-22
|Saturday
|New Year's Eve
|Aizawl
Besides the above list, Banks in India will observe holidays on following dates.
4 December 2022 (Sunday/weekend).
10 December 2022 (Second Saturday).
11 December 2022 (Sunday/weekend).
18 December 2022 (Sunday/weekend).
24 December 2022 (Fourth Saturday).
25 December 2022 (Sunday/Weekend).
