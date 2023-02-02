RBI's Check-In With Banks, Ruckus in Parliament: The Latest on Adani Group Row

The Adani Group's woes have gotten real as it has reportedly caught the attention of Indian regulators.

Driving the news: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday, 2 February, has directed banks to lay out their exposure to the Adani Group's companies, The Indian Express reported.

This comes a day after the conglomerate back-pedalled on its Rs 20,000 crore Follow-On Public Offering (FPO)

Reuters reported that the share sale is under scrutiny by SEBI, India's market regulator

A probe by a joint parliamentary committee or a Supreme Court-monitored panel has been demanded by the Congress and other Opposition parties

How it started: The controversy was kicked off by a US short seller, Hindenburg Research, who bet against and accused the Adani Group of accounting fraud, stock market manipulation, and money laundering, among other allegations.

Why it matters: With the Adani Group firms' share prices still tanking, there could ripple effects in the market as shares of other group firms have also reportedly followed suit.