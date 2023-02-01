Gautam Adani Briefly Falls Off Top 10 Richest List Amid Hindenburg Allegations

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani briefly fell off from the top 10 spots of the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, as stocks of Adani's companies continued to tank on Tuesday, 31 January. He retained the tenth spot on Wednesday morning.

This comes in the backdrop of investment investigation firm Hindenburg Research accusing Adani Group of carrying out the the "largest con in corporate history."

Ahead of Hindenburg accusations, Adani was stationed at the fourth spot in the Bloomberg list, with an estimated $119.5 billion fortune.

Stocks remain volatile: On Wednesday, Adani Group's stocks continued to fluctuate with Adani Total Gas and Adani Power in free fall, even as Adani Wilmar and Adani Ports and SEZ managed to recover.