SC Orders CCTVs to Be Installed in Interrogation Rooms, Lockups

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 2 December, directed the Centre install CCTV cameras and recording equipment at the offices of investigating agencies such as the CBI, the ED and National Investigation Agency (NIA), which conduct interrogations and have the power of arrest, PTI reported.

A bench headed by Justice RF Nariman said that states and Union Territories (UTs) should ensure that CCTV cameras are installed at every police station, at all entry and exit points, main gate, lock-ups, corridors, lobby and reception as also areas outside the lock-up rooms so that no part is left uncovered, the report said.

The Supreme Court observed that whenever there is information of force being used at police stations resulting in serious injury and/or custodial deaths, it is necessary that persons be free to complain for redressal, for which these measures would be necessary, IANS reported.