Meghalaya Unrest: One Person Stabbed in Fresh Incident of Violence

On Thursday, miscreants also hurled stones at a taxi in the Nongmynsong area on the outskirts of the state capital while the night curfew was on, the police said, adding that the vehicle was partially damaged in the incident.

Shillong and its outskirts under East Khasi Hills district are under a night curfew since Saturday.However, curfew was lifted at Nongmynsong at 6 am till further orders, officials said.