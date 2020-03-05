Meghalaya Unrest: One Person Stabbed in Fresh Incident of Violence
After a lull of four days, an incident of violence was reported during curfew hours on the outskirts of the Meghalaya capital on Thursday, 5 March, while curfew was relaxed at many places and mobile internet services were restored in all the six districts where it was withdrawn, police said.
One labourer, identified as Sanidul Islam from Assam, was taken to hospital after being stabbed by four masked men in Mawkhar, Meghalaya. According to The Quint's sources, the incident took place at around 2:30 pm. This is the second incident of stabbing since Friday in Meghalaya.
A 28-year-old man was stabbed with a broken bottle by an unidentified miscreant and shops rented to businesspersons were set on fire in Photkroh town in South West Khasi Hills district on Sunday.
On Thursday, miscreants also hurled stones at a taxi in the Nongmynsong area on the outskirts of the state capital while the night curfew was on, the police said, adding that the vehicle was partially damaged in the incident.
Shillong and its outskirts under East Khasi Hills district are under a night curfew since Saturday.However, curfew was lifted at Nongmynsong at 6 am till further orders, officials said.
On Friday, 28 February, clashes had broken out between the Khasi Students' Union members and non-tribals during a rally organised against the Citizenship Amendment Act and demanding implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the Ichamati area of East Khasi Hills district close to the Indo-Bangladesh border.
(With inputs from PTI.)
