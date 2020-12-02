SC Denies Interim Relief to Vedanta to Reopen Sterlite Plant

The plant was shut down on 24 May, 2018 by the state government after 13 civilians were shot dead in the anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi on 22 May 2018. The residents of the town have been consistently up in arms against the environmental pollution caused allegedly by the plant.

In June 2018, the company approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for relief and secured an order in its favour. However, in February 2019, the SC set aside the NGT’s order and directed the company to approach the Madras high court for relief.

(This story was first published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission)