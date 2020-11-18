‘Not a Game’: Michelle Obama Slams Trump’s Denial to Concede

America’s former First Lady Michelle Obama took to Instagram on Tuesday, 17 November, to express her disapproval of US President Donald Trump’s lack of concession to his opponent President-Elect Joe Biden. This post comes after democratic candidate Biden was projected as the winner of the presidential race after surpassing the 270 electoral votes needed, defeating the incumbent President Donald Trump.

“The presidency doesn’t belong to any one individual,” Obama wrote in her post, slamming the Trump administration’s refusal to allow the transition from taking place.