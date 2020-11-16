Here’s Why Manmohan, Not Modi, Found a Mention in Obama’s Book

"Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who'd done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject", quoted The New York Times from the book.

Sonia Gandhi also finds mention in the book.

Obama described her as a "shrewd" person with "forceful intelligence" who "listened more than she spoke" and "deferred to Dr. Singh when policy matters came up."

Rahul Gandhi, Obama further writes, "seemed smart and earnest".

Responding to right-wing trolling on the NYT excerpt about Gandhi, Tharoor wrote: