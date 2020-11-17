Trump Tweets He 'Won The Election', Inspires Hilarious Meme Fest

Donald Trump's tweet has inspired a hilarious meme fest.

Trump Says He 'Won The Election', Inspires Twitter Meme Fest
On 16 November, Donald Trump took to Twitter to tweet fake news of him winning the US elections. Even after Joe Biden's official victory, Trump has refused to concede defeat. On Monday, he tweeted, "I WON THE ELECTION."

However, a little disclaimer added to his tweet by the social media platform has caught the attention of many users and turned Trump's tweet into a meme.

The disclaimer reads, "Multiple sources called this election differently."

Social media users have been having a gala time meme-ing the tweet.

Published: 

