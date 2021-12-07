Meerut Rally: Akhilesh Says SP Will Oust BJP in UP; Jayant Announces Alliance

While addressing the rally, Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP and said that this 'Parivartan Sandesh' is not just a rally, but the power of the people to drive out the BJP government from Uttar Pradesh.



The SP chief said that he has promised to give jobs to one crore youth. According to the SP's poll manifesto, farmers will get 1.5 times the price of potatoes and sugarcane within 14 days.



Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the farmers will be given Rs 12,000 every year. Old-age pension will be increased by three times, 50 percent reservation will be given in job recruitments for women, he said.



An effective insurance scheme will be prepared for the farmers, while previous electricity bills of farmers and weavers will be waived and their next bills will be reduced by half, Akhilesh Yadav said.



