WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around UP Elections & New Noida Airport
From video of Amethi in UP shared as from Rajasthan to misinformation around new Noida international airport.
From Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Uttar Pradesh unit sharing a video of few men assaulting women from Amethi as Rajasthan's to several BJP union ministers and leaders sharing a photo of the design of the Beijing Daxing International Airport in China as the Noida international airport in Jewar, UP, here's what misled the public this week.
1.BJP UP Shares Video of People Thrashing Woman in Amethi as That From Rajasthan
A video of some men mercilessly thrashing women is being shared on social media with the claim that the assault took place in the Congress-led Rajasthan.
The video is being shared to take a dig at Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and question women's safety.
However, we found that the video is from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.
The Quint also got in touch with with Amethi additional superintendent of police Vinod Kumar Pandey who confirmed that the video is from Amethi and three accused in the case have been arrested.
You can read our fact-check here.
2.Did Indonesia's 'Queen' Convert to Hinduism With 30,000 Followers? No!
A photo is being shared massively on social media platforms with the claim that the Queen of Indonesia Sukmawati Sukarnoputri, along with 30,000 supporters, has converted from Islam and embraced Hinduism.
However, we found that the photo is from 2017 and shows KRA Mahindrani Kooswidyanthi Paramasari, a member of Karaton Solo Palace in Central Java, who had converted to Hinduism on 17 July 2017.
Moreover, Sukmawati Sukarnoputri, daughter of Indonesia’s founding father and first president, is not a queen, and she didn't bring 30,000 followers to embrace Hinduism from Islam on 26 October.
You can read our fact-check here.
3.No, Japan Didn’t Drop Its COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout and Switch to Ivermectin
A screenshot of an article is being shared on social media with the claim that Japan has dropped its COVID-19 vaccine rollout and the Japanese government has switched to administering Ivermectin to its citizens.
However, we found that Japan has not stopped COVID-19 vaccinations. Moreover, Japan's COVID-19 treatment plan names many different drugs for therapeutic treatment of the coronavirus, but it does not include ivermectin.
You can read our fact-check here.
4.No, Communal Song on UP Elections Isn't Composed by Muslim Community
Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, a video with a song that indicates that the construction of the Ram temple will be stopped if Samajwadi Party is voted to power in UP is shared with the claim that the song was composed by people from the minority community.
However, we found that the song was composed by one Sandeep Acharya who identifies himself as a 'Hinduvadi singer'. He told The Quint that he sang the song in support of the BJP.
You can read our fact-check here.
5. BJP Leaders Share Photo of Beijing Daxing Airport as the New Noida Airport
Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and social media users have shared the photograph of an airport claiming that the new Noida International Airport would look like this once completed.
However, we found that the design is of the Beijing Daxing International Airport, China, which is designed by Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid.
You can read our fact-check here.
