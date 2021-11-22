No, Communal Song on UP Elections Isn't Composed by Muslim Community
The song was composed by one Sandeep Acharya who identifies himself as a "Hinduvadi singer".
A video carrying a song creating communal fear and indicating that the construction of Ayodhya's Ram temple will be stopped if the Samajwadi Party (SP) comes to power in Uttar Pradesh (UP) is being shared on social media claiming that the song was composed by people from the minority community.
However, we found that the song was composed by one Sandeep Acharya who identifies himself as a 'Hinduvadi singer' and told us that he sang it in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
CLAIM
The claim along with the video reads: "मुस्लिम समुदाय द्वारा बनाया गया ये गाना:- सेकुलर हिन्दुओ की आँख खोलने के लिए पर्याप्त है, हम देख सकते है कि "सपा पार्टी" की क्या सोच है ?? फिर भी कुछ मूर्ख हिन्दू जाति के नाम पर सपा की सरकार बनने का सपना देख रहे हैं (sic)"
(Translated: This song made by Muslim community: It is enough to open the eyes of secular Hindus, we can see what is the thinking of 'SP Party'? Still some fools are dreaming of SP forming the government in the name of Hindu caste.)
Several social media users shared the video on Facebook and Twitter with the same claim and the archived version of the posts can be viewed here, here, and here.
WHAT WE FOUND
We searched on Google with keywords 'आई सपा तो मंदिर का निर्माण रुकेगा' (Translated: If SP comes to power, then Mandir construction will stop) and came across a YouTube video uploaded on 30 September by a handle called 'Rudra Music.'
The YouTube video, in which the viral song can be heard from 39 seconds, credited it to one Sandeep Acharya.
Also, one can see the same name along with a contact number in the viral video.
We reached out to Acharya who said that he does not belong to the Muslim community.
"I am a Hinduvadi singer and have sung over 300 pro-Hindu songs. I sang this song (viral song) in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party," he told The Quint's WebQoof team.
On 8 October, Acharya had also shared the video on his Facebook account with the caption: "कुछ हिन्दू भाइयों को ये गीत हिन्दू विरोधी लग रहा हैं, जबकि मैने आपको आगाह करने के लिए ये गीत गाया हैं के सपा जीत गई तो ऐसा होगा,फर्जी किसी के बहकावे में ना आए (sic)"
(Translated: Some Hindu brothers are finding this song anti-Hindu, while I have sung this song to warn you that it will happen if SP wins, don't fall prey to false information.)
Evidently, a part of a video of a pro-Hindu song targeting the Samajwadi Party was shared by social media users to falsely claim that it was composed by people belonging to the minority community.
