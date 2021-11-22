No, Communal Song on UP Elections Isn't Composed by Muslim Community

A video carrying a song creating communal fear and indicating that the construction of Ayodhya's Ram temple will be stopped if the Samajwadi Party (SP) comes to power in Uttar Pradesh (UP) is being shared on social media claiming that the song was composed by people from the minority community.

However, we found that the song was composed by one Sandeep Acharya who identifies himself as a 'Hinduvadi singer' and told us that he sang it in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).