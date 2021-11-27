Conspiracy to Frame Me in Anil Deshmukh-Style: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

The Minister, who has launched a crusade against Nartcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, said that he has acquired solid evidence that "a plot is being hatched to trap him in a false case like that of former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, currently in judicial custody".



Malik added that for the past couple of months after he started his serial expose on Wankhede and the farzi (fraudulent) rave party raid on the Cordelia Cruise on 2 October, he and his family are being "shadowed" by some suspicious unknown persons.