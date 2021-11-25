Nawab Malik Assures Bombay HC of Not Making Statements Against Wankhede

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Thursday, 25 November, assured the Bombay High Court that he would not make public remarks against Dhyandev Wankhede, NCB officer Sameer Wankhede's father, and his other family members till 9 December, Bar and Bench reported.

A division bench of SJ Kathawalla and Madhav Jamdar had reportedly earlier warned Malik of an order against him if he resumed to post what Dhyandev Wankhede has termed "malicious" material against his family.

The assurance by the NCP leader came following an appeal by Dhyandev Wankhede, who had approached the court against an order by a single-judge bench on Monday, 22 November.

Counsel for Wankhede, Birendra Saraf, stated in today's hearing that even the Monday order acknowledged the "malicious" intent behind Mr Malik's tweets, PTI reported.