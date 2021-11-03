Nawab Malik to Fadnavis, How Maharashtra Politics Became About Personal Vendetta

Maharashtra's political 'Mahabharata' has now entered a new era, a kind of 'Pataal Lok' if you will.

Udhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray has been accused by Kirit Somaiya of having wrongly grabbed farmers' land adjacent to Mumbai... Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik shared former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ daughter’s photo with a drug peddler... BJP accused of targeting Ajit Pawar's sisters and relatives through the central government agencies... ED summons Sanjay Raut and Eknath Khadse's wives... Former Maharashtra CM Anil Deshmukh arrested... I-T notice to confiscate assets of Ajit Pawar and his relatives worth Rs 1000 crore... Controversy over NCB's Mumbai head Sameer Wankhede and whether he is a Muslim or not.

Two incidents seem to have shaken all rules and regulations of Maharashtra politics. One, the seizure of explosive material from in front of Mukesh Ambani's house, followed by the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai cruise drugs case.