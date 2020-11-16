Delhi University Defers Spot UG Course Admission Due to COVID-19

Delhi University on Sunday, 15 November, announced that it has deferred spot admission for entrance-based undergraduate courses in view of many university departments and officials being affected by COVID-19.

The university has also deferred the announcement of special cut-off for undergraduate courses for seats which are vacant after the fifth cut till further notice.

“Many of the university departments and officials have been affected by COVID–19. Due to this, the spot admission to UG Entrance Based Courses and special cut-off for UG Merit Based Courses have been deferred till further notice,” said Vikas Gupta, university registrar.

“However, as announced earlier, the University of Delhi shall display course-wise and category-wise vacant seats in each college on 18 November,” he added.

“A total of 67,781 students have taken admissions so far under five cut-off lists. Out of these, 24,261 admissions have been done under the fifth cut-off list which was announced last Saturday,” said a senior university official.

There are total 70,000 seats in various undergraduate courses at DU this year. This year, the admission process is completely being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.