Moderna Says Data Shows Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective

US biotech company Moderna on Monday, 16 November, said that early data shows that their COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 94.5 percent effective, AFP reported.

The biotech company released an interim analysis on Monday, which said that based on a study of 95 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections, the vaccine candidate had been found to have an efficacy of 94.5 percent.

"It was one of the greatest moments in my life and my career. It is absolutely amazing to be able to develop this vaccine and see the ability to prevent symptomatic disease with such high efficacy," said Dr Tal Zacks, Moderna's chief medical officer, according to CNN.