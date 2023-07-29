Former AMU Vice Chancellor Appointed As BJP Vice President

The Bharatiya Janata Party, on Saturday, 29 July, appointed former Aligarh Muslim University Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor as its vice president.

This is being seen as another attempt of the ruling party’s attempts to woo the Pasmanda Muslims. This came amid a rejig of the party’s national office bearers.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who made the cut? AK Antony, who joined the BJP in April this year, has been made the national secretary. Telangana leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar has also been made a general secretary.

Mansoor has earlier worked closely with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and is a BJP MLC from Uttar Pradesh.