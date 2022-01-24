UIDAI Introduces Aadhaar PVC Card: How to Apply for it Online on uidai.gov.in

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently launched Aadhaar PVC Card, a new form of Aadhaar. There are four forms of Aadhaar: Aadhaar Letter, eAadhaar, mAadhaar and Aadhaar PVC card.

"Other than being easy to carry and durable, the PVC-based Aadhaar Card has a digitally signed secure QR code with photograph and demographic details with multiple security features," reads the official website of UIDAI.