PAN-Aadhaar Linking Last Date is 31 March: How to Link Your PAN And Aadhaar
The PAN card can be linked with the Aadhaar card on the official website of the I-T Department: incometax.gov.in.
The deadline to link your Permanent Account Number (PAN) with your Aadhaar card is 31 March 2022. Those who are yet to link their PAN with their Aadhaar are advised to do it before the last date.
The deadline for the PAN-Aadhaar linking has been extended several times in the past.
If the linking isn't done on time, it can lead to multiple consequences, ranging from a penalty to one's PAN card becoming invalid, reported Mint. The report also stated that people who link their PAN to Aadhaar after the given deadline may be required to pay a fee of Rs 1,000.
Moreover, those who don't do the linking may not be able to open a bank account, invest in stocks, mutual funds, and several other financial activities, which require a valid PAN card.
Indian citizens can link their PAN with Aadhaar by visiting the official portal of the Income Tax Department: incometax.gov.in. Here are the detailed steps to link your PAN to Aadhaar online.
How To Link PAN With Aadhaar Card?
Visit the the official website of the Income Tax Department: incometax.gov.in.
Click on 'Link Aadhaar' on the homepage.
Enter your PAN details, Aadhaar number, name as per Aadhaar, and mobile number.
Click on the check boxes and click on 'Link Aadhaar'.
You will receive an OTP on the registered mobile number.
Enter the OTP and click on 'validate'.
(With inputs from Mint)
