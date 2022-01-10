ADVERTISEMENT

Aadhaar Card Update: Here's How To Check Aadhaar Status Online and Offline

Check Aadhaar update status online on the official website of UIDAI: uidai.gov.in

The Quint
Updated
Tech News
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Check&nbsp;Aadhaar Update status online on UIDAI's official website</p></div>
i

Aadhaar card has become one of the most important identity documents in India. It is used for almost all purposes, ranging from opening a bank account to buying a SIM card.

Therefore, people tend to keep their Aadhaar updated. Once you have applied for the Aadhaar update, you can also check its status on the Unique Identification Authority of India's (UIDAI's) official website: uidai.gov.in.

Moreover, according to a recent tweet by the UIDAI, people can also check their Aadhaar card enrolment status without the internet.

Here are the steps to check Aadhaar enrolment status offline.

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar Linking Last Date is 31 March: How to Link Your PAN And Aadhaar

PAN-Aadhaar Linking Last Date is 31 March: How to Link Your PAN And Aadhaar
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Check Aadhaar Status Offline?

  • Call on 1947.

  • When asked, enter your Enrolment ID (EID) and date & time of enrolment.

  • Your Aadhaar update status details will be made available to you.

Also Read

Even if Not Used for Profiling, Aadhaar-Voter ID Linking Is Dangerous

Even if Not Used for Profiling, Aadhaar-Voter ID Linking Is Dangerous

"EID is displayed on the top of your enrolment/update acknowledgement slip and contains 14 digit enrolment number (1234/12345/12345) and the 14 digit date and time (dd/mm/yyyy hh:mm:ss) of enrolment. These 28 digits together form your Enrolment ID (EID)," reads the official website of UIDAI.

How To Check Aadhaar Status Online?

  • Visit the official website of UIDAI: uidai.gov.in

  • Go to 'My Aadhaar' tab and and click on 'Check Aadhaar Update Status' under Update your Aadhaar

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Enter your Enrolment ID (EID) and verify captcha.

  • Click on 'Check Status'

  • Your Aadhaar status will appear on the screen

For more details about Aadhaar, card holders can check the official website of UIDAI.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT