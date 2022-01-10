Aadhaar Card Update: Here's How To Check Aadhaar Status Online and Offline
Check Aadhaar update status online on the official website of UIDAI: uidai.gov.in
Aadhaar card has become one of the most important identity documents in India. It is used for almost all purposes, ranging from opening a bank account to buying a SIM card.
Therefore, people tend to keep their Aadhaar updated. Once you have applied for the Aadhaar update, you can also check its status on the Unique Identification Authority of India's (UIDAI's) official website: uidai.gov.in.
Moreover, according to a recent tweet by the UIDAI, people can also check their Aadhaar card enrolment status without the internet.
Here are the steps to check Aadhaar enrolment status offline.
How To Check Aadhaar Status Offline?
Call on 1947.
When asked, enter your Enrolment ID (EID) and date & time of enrolment.
Your Aadhaar update status details will be made available to you.
"EID is displayed on the top of your enrolment/update acknowledgement slip and contains 14 digit enrolment number (1234/12345/12345) and the 14 digit date and time (dd/mm/yyyy hh:mm:ss) of enrolment. These 28 digits together form your Enrolment ID (EID)," reads the official website of UIDAI.
How To Check Aadhaar Status Online?
Visit the official website of UIDAI: uidai.gov.in
Go to 'My Aadhaar' tab and and click on 'Check Aadhaar Update Status' under Update your Aadhaar
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your Enrolment ID (EID) and verify captcha.
Click on 'Check Status'
Your Aadhaar status will appear on the screen
For more details about Aadhaar, card holders can check the official website of UIDAI.
