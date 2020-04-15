COVID-19: How Uncertainty Looms Large Over 12th Grade Students

COVID-19 has brought the world to its knees. The rich and the poor countries, the educated and the illiterate, the religious and the agnostic: The virus is after all of us, it does not discriminate. It hasn’t just brought death in thousands, the survivors locked inside their homes also do not know what to look forward to with the economy plummeting the way it is.

Students are yet another story, with classes stalled and examinations cancelled, valuable time is being lost on the daily. The Quint spoke to a few of the worst affected batches: 12th graders. The students tell us about the kind of impact it has had on their plans, and what the uncertainty means for them.