COVID-19: How Uncertainty Looms Large Over 12th Grade Students
COVID-19 has brought the world to its knees. The rich and the poor countries, the educated and the illiterate, the religious and the agnostic: The virus is after all of us, it does not discriminate. It hasn’t just brought death in thousands, the survivors locked inside their homes also do not know what to look forward to with the economy plummeting the way it is.
Students are yet another story, with classes stalled and examinations cancelled, valuable time is being lost on the daily. The Quint spoke to a few of the worst affected batches: 12th graders. The students tell us about the kind of impact it has had on their plans, and what the uncertainty means for them.
Loading...
Confusion as Exams Are Postponed Indefinitely
Many of the students we spoke to told us about how plans have been stalled as a few exams had to be postponed in the middle. Now, they do not know if they will happen at all. Without a board result, they do not know what to present to colleges who seek the final result for admission.
Shifting to Online Admission Processes and Issues
The students pointed out how a lot of colleges are moving to online admission processes to not waste time during the lockdown, which comes as a sigh of relief for many. However, as Avi Kukshal, a student of Shiv Nadar School points out, this might be a problem for the less privileged.
Of Uncertainty and Other Woes
As Rhea, a 17-year-old student points out, the uncertainty “gets to her” sometimes. With having looked forward to crossing the final school barrier for years, the pause in the middle of the Board exams has caused uneasiness.
Meanwhile, she also points out that she and other students are grateful for having a safe place to be in, while thousands don’t.
With all the chaos in the world, it is true that life has begun to take a toll on many of us. However, even with all the uncertainty and misery, it is important to do the right thing and help those on the frontline of this battle against the novel coronavirus by staying home, and making sure we do not contribute to the disease’s spread.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)