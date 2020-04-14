Checking of Scripts for Gujarat Board Exams to Begin on 16 April
After being postponed due to the nationwide lockdown, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will resume evaluation of answer scripts from 16 April, reported India Today.
According to the report, Ashwani Kumar, secretary to the chief minister, said that “Class 10 and 12 board exam answer sheets will be checked starting 16 April, and the education board will make arrangements for it and take responsibility of the teachers involved in the exercise.”
The Quint spoke to GSEB Chairman AJ Shah, who said that, “it is difficult to say when results would be out as it depends on the availability... (of those) who will begin checking answer scripts.”
