'Shahi' Sheermal Recipe From The Gullies Of Old Delhi
Here's how you can make Meerut's famous Shahi Sheermal.
There's no better place to have Shahi Sheermal than this shop in Old Delhi. Located at Urdu Bazar in Jama Masjid, Haji Nizamuddin is famous for serving mouth-watering sheermals starting from Rs 40- Rs 200.
This sweet maida naan is made with saffron, milk and ghee and then finally topped with nuts like almonds, walnuts and pistachios. One bite of this scrumptious sheermal and you'll be taken back to the gullies of Purani Dilli!
How To Make Shahi Sheermal
1. Take Sheermal and roll it
2. Sprinkle rose water
3. Make the cuts on the sheermal
4. Add almonds
5. Add cashew nuts
6. Add walnuts
7. Add pistachios
8. Add sesame seeds
9. Put it in the tandoor
10. Dip the sheermal in desi ghee
Shahi Sheermal is ready
