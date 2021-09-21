'Shahi' Sheermal Recipe From The Gullies Of Old Delhi

There's no better place to have Shahi Sheermal than this shop in Old Delhi. Located at Urdu Bazar in Jama Masjid, Haji Nizamuddin is famous for serving mouth-watering sheermals starting from Rs 40- Rs 200.

This sweet maida naan is made with saffron, milk and ghee and then finally topped with nuts like almonds, walnuts and pistachios. One bite of this scrumptious sheermal and you'll be taken back to the gullies of Purani Dilli!