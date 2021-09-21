ADVERTISEMENT

'Shahi' Sheermal Recipe From The Gullies Of Old Delhi

Here's how you can make Meerut's famous Shahi Sheermal.

There's no better place to have Shahi Sheermal than this shop in Old Delhi. Located at Urdu Bazar in Jama Masjid, Haji Nizamuddin is famous for serving mouth-watering sheermals starting from Rs 40- Rs 200.

This sweet maida naan is made with saffron, milk and ghee and then finally topped with nuts like almonds, walnuts and pistachios. One bite of this scrumptious sheermal and you'll be taken back to the gullies of Purani Dilli!

How To Make Shahi Sheermal

1. Take Sheermal and roll it

Roll the sheermal

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

2. Sprinkle rose water

Sprinkle rose water

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

3. Make the cuts on the sheermal

Make the cuts on the sheermal

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

4. Add almonds

Add almonds

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

5. Add cashew nuts

Add cashew nuts

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

6. Add walnuts

Add walnuts

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

7. Add pistachios

Add pistachios

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

8. Add sesame seeds

Add sesame seeds

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

9. Put it in the tandoor

Put it in the tandoor

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

10. Dip the sheermal in desi ghee

Dip the sheermal in desi ghee

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Shahi Sheermal is ready

Shahi Sheermal is ready

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

