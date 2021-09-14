ADVERTISEMENT

Gujjuben’s Recipe For Soft And Spongy Khaman Dhokla

Learn this instant Gujarati Khaman Dhokla recipe and try it out yourself.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A simple and easy to make Khaman Dhokla recipe.</p></div>
Khaman Dhokla is a popular delicacy from the Gujarati Cuisine. This savory dish works perfectly well as a breakfast item or an evening snack.

Today we bring to you a special recipe by Internet's favourite Dadi, Urmila Jamnadas Asher also known as #Gujjuben who teaches us how to make soft and spongy Khaman Dhokla.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups chickpea flour

  • 2 tsp sugar

  • Lime juice

  • 1 tbsp cooking oil

  • Salt to taste

  • Water as required

  • ¼ tsp baking soda

  • 1-1 ½ tbsp oil

  • 1 tsp mustard seeds

  • Chopped green chillies

  • Curry leaves

  • Pinch of asafoetida

  • Coriander leaves (to garnish)

How to Make Khaman Dhokla

Making the batter:

  1. Take 2 cups of Chickpea flour

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Take 2 cups of Chickpea flour</p></div>

date 2021-09-14

2. Add 1 tsp sugar

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Add a bit of sugar.</p></div>

date 2021-09-14

3. Add some salt

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Add salt according to your taste.</p></div>

date 2021-09-14

4. Then add lemon juice

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Add lemon juice</p></div>

date 2021-09-14

5. Add 1 tbsp cooking oil

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Add 1 tbsp cooking oil</p></div>

date 2021-09-14

6. And 1 cup water and mix it

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Make sure the batter is without any lumps.</p></div>

date 2021-09-14

7. The batter should be this thick

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Keep the batter aside for 10 mins.</p></div>

date 2021-09-14

Preparing the steamer

1. Boil the water in a big utensil

<div class="paragraphs"><p>For making the dhokla, boil some water in a utensil.</p></div>

date 2021-09-14

2. Grease a plate with oil

<div class="paragraphs"><p>You need to grease it so that the batter doesn’t stick.</p></div>

date 2021-09-14

3. Put it in the boiling water for 10 minutes

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Place the plate in thebig utensil.</p></div>

date 2021-09-14

Pouring the batter in the boiler

1. Add baking soda water to the batter

<div class="paragraphs"><p>To make baking soda water, take ¼ tsp baking soda and mix it with water.</p></div>

date 2021-09-14

2. Whisk well

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Whisk it well.</p></div>

date 2021-09-14

3. Pour it into the plate

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pour the prepared batter into the greased plate.</p></div>

date 2021-09-14

4. Cover the lid and let it cook for 10 minutes

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Cover it with a lid and let it cook for 10 mins</p></div>

date 2021-09-14

Preparing the tadka

1. Heat 1 tbsp oil

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Heat 1 tbsp oil</p></div>

date 2021-09-14

2. Add 1 tsp mustard seeds

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Add 1 tsp mustard seeds</p></div>

date 2021-09-14

3. Add chopped green chillies

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Add chopped green chillies</p></div>

date 2021-09-14

4. Add curry leaves

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Add curry leaves</p></div>

date 2021-09-14

5. Add a pinch of asafoetida (hing)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Add a pinch of asafoetida (hing)</p></div>

date 2021-09-14

6. Add it in sugar water syrup

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Add the mix to the sugar syrup.</p></div>

date 2021-09-14

Pour the tempering mix on the Khaman Dhokla

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pour the tempering mix on the Khaman Dhokla</p></div>

date 2021-09-14

Cut it into pieces

<div class="paragraphs"><p>After two minutes, cut it into pieces.</p></div>

Photo: Quint Digital Media Limited

Garnish with coriander leaves and serve!

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.</p></div>

Photo: Quint Digital Media Limited

Here’s your Khaman Dhokla.

Try it out yourself and let us know how it was.

