Ghar Ki Balcony Se Pandey's Chocolate Pizza

Salesman turned Foodpreneur presents Chocolate Pizza

From working as sales representative to running a food cart, Delhi based Sandeep Pandey sells Pizza with innumerable varieties.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sandeep Pandey and his love for Pizza.</p></div>

Sandeep Pandey and his love for Pizza.

(Photo: The Quint)

He said 'NO' to his 9-5 job and 'YES' to his passion for food. He started with a food cart to sell Pizza. Eventually he became local's favourite and his roadside stall became go-to Pizza point. He later shifted his Pizza stall from streets to his own balcony.

His balcony kitchen has menu featuring all your favourite pizza giving tough competition to Pizza delivery brands in fast food industry. But his menu features one unique Pizza which isn't available anywhere else.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chocolate Pizza</p></div>

Chocolate Pizza

(Photo: The Quint)

'Chocolate Pizza' from Pandey's Foodies by Nature will leave you choose this pizza over cake.

