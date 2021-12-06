ADVERTISEMENT

Old Delhi Street Food: Double Yolk Pizza Omelette

Check out the famous Sikandar-style half-fry pizza omelette.

A signboard right outside the shop says Sikander Omelette and as the name suggests, Kaale Bhaiya does sell omelette with a major twist.

Double Yolk Egg.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Veggies added into eggs.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Extra cheese and shredded boiled egg.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Toasted bread over half-fry omelette.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Omelette pizza.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Loaded with veggies in double yolk eggs, with extra cheese on top, this Double Yolk Half-Fry Pizza can give tough competition to your favourite joints.

Sikander Omelette.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Situated in Chawri Bazar, Sikander Omelette sells Double Yolk Half-Fry Pizza Omelette at just Rs 150. Find the details below and rush to this place to have the best fusion food.

Shop Name : Sikander Omelette

Address : 1425, Sita Ram Bazaar, Old Delhi, Chawri Bazar, New Delhi

Timings : 6 pm-12 am

