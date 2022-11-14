Watch: This Uncle Rewards Students for Good Grades in the Most Unique Way

Situated in Delhi's Rohini is every student's favourite spot - namely, Arun Kumar Dua's 'Food Point'. Fondly known as 'uncle' by the kids, Dua has devised an innovative way to reward the children who score well in exams - he provides them one free meal and lets them choose any dish from his stall.

This Children's Day, let's watch the story of Arun Dua and what prompted him to come up with this idea: