Children’s Day 2021: Why is Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday Celebrated as Bal Diwas?
Children's Day is celebrated every year on 14 November in India. The date 14 November marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India.
Jawaharlal Nehru, born on 14 November 1889, was called 'Chacha Nehru' by children. He was very fond of them and they showered him with love as well.
Children's Day, also known as Bal Diwas, is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of the rights, education and care of children.
Why is Children's day Celebrated on Jawaharlal Nehru's Birthday?
In 1954, the United Nations declared that 20 November to be celebrated as Universal Children's Day. Since then, many countries have been celebrating Children's Day on 20 November. India also started celebrating Children's' Day on 20 November form the 1956. However, after the death of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in the year 1964, it was decided to celebrate Children's Day on his birth anniversary i.e. 14 November.
Since then, Children's day is celebrated every year with lot of joy and passion in schools and other educational institutions in India. Cultural events, essay, drawing, elocution competitions, and many other similar events are organized to commemorate the occasion.
As mentioned above, Pandit Nehru was himself very fond of children. He once said that "the children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country."
