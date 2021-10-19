From 1977 to Now, Chennai Loves to Dosa at Seena Bhai

In 1977, Srinivas set up a pushcart along with his wife and started selling just two items – ghee oothappam and ghee idli – at Chennai's Sowcarpet, a location populated by North Indians. Soon, people started calling him Seena Bhai and that’s how the name was coined – Seena Bhai 1977 Tiffin Centre.

Today, the restaurant has over seven branches across the city selling over a hundred varieties of dosas, idlies, chaat, and sweets.

But ask a regular and they would tell you that their favourite plate is still at the first tiffin centre that was set up in the crooked streets of NSC Bose road, where the aroma of ghee would make you forget to count your calories.