US Man on a Mission to Lose Weight by Eating Only McDonald’s for 100 Days
Kevin Maginnis claims that his diet is working and he has already lost a few kilos.
If you're planning to lose weight, one of the things you would do is cut down on junk food. But not Kevin Maginnis, a business coach and a vlogger from Nashville, US, who is on a 100-day challenge to lose weight by only eating 'McDonald's'.
As bizarre as this challenge sounds, Kevin believes that the diet will succeed. He explains that losing weight doesn't depend on what you eat, but how much you eat hence, he will eat only half of the portion of food at a time.
He started the challenge on February 21, 2023, and as reported in the Today.com, he is already down 12.5 pounds and said, "he's feeling a lot of momentum."
Kevin, who's documenting his 100-day journey on TikTok also said, "My belief is (I'll) be down 50 pounds by the end, my health will be better, my blood work will be better. And if you don’t believe me, follow along."
During this challenge, Kevin is also restricting his diet by not snacking between the meals, and replacing soda with water. He said that his motivation to lose weight comes from his family. In a TikTok video he explained, "The biggest motivation is wanting to be healthy for my family. I got kids and grandkids, and I want to be here for them."
(With inputs from Today.com and New York Post)
Topics: Diet Bizarre McDonald's
